Sensenbrenner offers federal help for Wauwatosa protests

WAUWATOSA, Wis. (AP) — U.S. Rep. Jim Sensenbrenner is offering the help of federal agents in the wake of protests at the home of a suspended police officer in the Milwaukee suburb of Wauwatosa. Sensenbrenner wrote in a letter to the city’s mayor Tuesday that federal agents could bring “peace and tranquility back to the community.” Mayor Dennis McBride rejected the congressman’s offer, saying federal intervention would only exacerbate tensions in the city. Recent protests at Joseph Mensah’s home turned violent Saturday night when a window was broken and police said a protester fired a gun into his house. Protesters in recent months have called for Mensah’s firing in the aftermath of his third fatal shooting in the line of duty in five years.