Sales increase for video gaming products during pandemic

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Sources report that the national video game industry has been on a steady incline, but are local gaming stores seeing the same result?

A report from NPD Group indicates that nationwide, consumers spent a second quarter record of $11.6 billion on video gaming products from April to June. That's 30% higher than this time last year.

William Brown, the store manager of Gaming Generations in Eau Claire, said their sales for gaming consoles are 60% higher than last year.

Popular consoles at the store lately include PS4's and ironically, PS2's and Game Cubes, which are older gaming systems.

They've also sold quite a few Nintendo Switches.

"They're unavailable everywhere it seems though. Thanks to our world crisis, production's almost entirely halted on them. Even Walmart and Best Buy can't get their hands on them, so when we see Switches in, they sell instantly. I mean within two hours, I could sell anything I see in for Switch," said Brown.

Brown said their best selling video games during the pandemic have been Animal Crossing, Final Fantasy VII and SpongeBob.