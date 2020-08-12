Progressives beat Democratic incumbents in legislative races

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Challengers have defeated at least three incumbent Democratic legislators in Minnesota’s primaries as the progressive wing of the party shows its strength. Sen. Erik Simonson of Duluth lost to Jen McEwen, who campaigned against copper-nickel mining and an oil pipeline project that he supports. Rep. Ray Dehn lost to Athena Hollins in a Minneapolis race. Rep. John Lesch lost to Esther Agbaje in St. Paul. And, based on incomplete results, veteran Sen. Jeff Hayden, who was active in passing police accountability legislation, was trailing self-described democratic socialist Omar Fateh in the Minneapolis district where George Floyd was killed.