New Zealand scrambles to find source of new virus infections

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Health authorities in New Zealand are scrambling to trace the source of a new outbreak of the coronavirus as the nation’s largest city goes back into lockdown. Four cases among people in one Auckland household were the country’s first cases of local transmission in 102 days. A health official said one of the infected people works at a food cold-storage facility, which was being swabbed to check if it was the possible source. The cluster surprised many and raised questions about whether the general election would go ahead as planned next month. New Zealand has been praised for its virus response after coming close to eradicating the virus with a strict lockdown and border quarantines.