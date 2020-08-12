New Milwaukee chief launches police community effort

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee’s new acting police chief has launched an effort to help rebuild trust with the community. Acting Chief Michael Brunson Sr. on Wednesday introduced the “ReWaukee Project.” The new initiative is aimed at improving police-community relations. The project will host numerous “speak out” sessions where everyone is invited to discuss police-community issues in a virtual format. Each group will be limited to fewer than a dozen participants. The sessions will be facilitated through a Milwaukee nonprofit and documented by a consultant. Last week the Milwaukee Fire and Police Commission named Brunson acting chief after demoting Chief Alfonso Morales to captain. The Police Department has been working on the concept of the “ReWaukee Project” since the start of recent civil unrest.