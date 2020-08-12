Meet Wilson!

Wilson is a 7-year-old basset hound who is a total gentleman and great with cats and people.

He is at Bob's House for Dogs where he is very independent but will come up for attention on his own terms or if called upon usually.

He is a gentle and soft boy who would love a home with other dogs. A fenced-in yard for this boy is preferred since is a hound and he has a good sniffer that may take him away from home on adventures.

If you are interested in Wilson, be sure to contact Bob's House for Dogs.