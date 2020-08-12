Kamala Harris’ selection as VP resonates with Black women

DETROIT (AP) — For many Black women, Sen. Kamala Harris’ selection as Joe Biden’s running mate represents a full-circle moment after fighting for generations to have their voices heard and political aspirations recognized. In Detroit, writer and political activist China Cochran says Harris being on the Democratic ticket tells Black girls they can be president. A veteran Democratic political strategist in South Carolina, Antjuan Seawright, says the pick signals the future of the Democratic Party and rewards a group of people who have been the party’s political glue. The co-founder of the Black Lives Matter movement, Alicia Garza, says she is hopeful the Biden-Harris ticket will rise to meet the moment.