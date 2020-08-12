Iranian hard-liners in parliament reject president’s nominee

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iranian hard-liners in parliament have voted against President Hassan Rouhani’s nominee for trade minister. It was the first showdown between the rival camps since the house resumed work in May despite the country’s struggles to curb the spread of the coronavirus. According to the parliament’s website, the nomination was rejected in a 140-104 vote. Rouhani in May dismissed the trade and industry minister at the time as Iran faced an unprecedented economic downturn amid intense pressure from the United States after President Donald Trump pulled America out of Tehran’s nuclear with world powers and reimposed sanctions on the country