Former Rusk County worker admits to theft

A former longtime Rusk County employee pleaded guilty Wednesday to charges that she embezzled hundreds of thousands of dollars from the county.



Sandra Stiner, 65, from Ladysmith pleaded guilty to federal charges of wire fraud, aggravated identity theft, and criminal asset forfeiture according to the U.S. Attorney's office.



Stiner worked for the Rusk County Health and Human Services Department for 42 years. She retired in 2019.



Federal prosecutors say over the last nine years of her employment, she submitted fake invoices to the county and stole $702,351.



Stiner admitted Wednesday she used $295,000 of it for credit card payments, $200,000 in cash advances, $20,000 for a gaming casino app, $50,000 in retail shopping expenses, and $59,000 in house and loan payments.



Stiner faces a minimum mandatory sentence of two years in prison, and could get another 20 when she is sentenced on November 4.