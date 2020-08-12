Feds get more time to weigh Boston Marathon bomber appeal

BOSTON (AP) — A federal appeals court has agreed to give prosecutors another month to decide their next step after the court tossed Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev’s death sentence. The 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals this week said prosecutors can have until Sept. 14 to file a petition asking the full court to rehear the case. The government’s petition was initially due on Friday. Prosecutors could also appeal directly to the U.S. Supreme Court. A three-judge panel of the appeals court last month threw out Tsarnaev’s death sentence in the 2013 bombing that killed three people and wounded more than 260 others.