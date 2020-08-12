Culture, connections lead Marsh to St. Thomas

Mondovi (WQOW) - Tanner Marsh is going to be part of history.

The Mondovi High School senior announced this week he will play college baseball at the University of St. Thomas.

The Tommies recently announced they will jump from NCAA DIII athletics competition to DI beginning with the 2021-22 academic year.

Marsh said his dream is to play professional sports. The University of St. Thomas is his next stepping stone to get to the big leagues.

Some familiar faces can help him achieve that. Tanner, Trey and Terrin Vavra, from Menomonie, have all provided hitting lessons to Marsh. Tanner and Trey Vavra currently serve as coaches on the St. Thomas staff.

In 2016, a younger Marsh attended a St. Paul Saints game. He picked up a jersey and collected autographs from players.

On the front of the jersey is a message from Tanner Vavra: 'To Tanner, Best of luck!'

Soon, Marsh will be playing for the man who signed his jersey.

"It's pretty ironic, looking at it now. I'm playing for him now," Marsh said. "I'm playing for him now."