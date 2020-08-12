City of Osseo partners with Visit Eau Claire to promote tourism

Osseo (WQOW)- The city of Osseo is teaming up with an Eau Claire organization to bring more tourism to the town.

Osseo is partnering with Visit Eau Claire to attract more events to the region and promote more recreational opportunities in the area.

Recently, Osseo passed a room tax ordinance and wanted to use the funds by working with a marketing company to grow business and bring more visitors to the city.

Visit Eau Claire says they hope to add more sporting venues and outdoor recreation to the area but will start by promoting tourist destinations already in the region.

"The real work right now is complementing what's already been done there," said Benny Anderson, interim executive director at Visit Eau Claire. "So, getting more tourism in there especially coming out of the impacts of COVID on tourism, we're really looking to get our feet on the ground and help them get back up and moving and support these places that have already done really well."

Visit Eau Claire has also developed a website to provide locals and visitors with information on things to do in Osseo. To check it out, tap/click here.