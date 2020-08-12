CEO in scheme that left workers without paychecks pleads

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — The former head of payroll company pleaded guilty Wednesday to federal charges related to a scheme that caused more than $100 million in losses to banks and businesses and left thousands of workers at small businesses without paychecks. Former ValueWise CEO Michael Mann pleaded guilty in Albany on Weednesday. He faces from 17 years to 32 years in federal prison and will have to pay $101 million in restitution. Prosecutors say the scheme collapsed in September after one of his banks froze his accounts, eventually leaving his Albany-area payroll companies suddenly unable to make payroll for hundreds of small business customers nationwide.