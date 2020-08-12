6 former EPA bosses call for agency reset after election

Six former Environmental Protection Agency chiefs are calling for an agency reset after President Donald Trump’s regulation-chopping, industry-minded first term. The group is presenting a plan drafted by former EPA staffers for whoever wins the Nov. 3 presidential election. The recommendations pushed Wednesday range from renouncing political interference in EPA regulation to backing climate-friendly electric vehicles. They’re in line with critics’ complaints about the Republican president and with many of Democrat Joe Biden’s proposals. The group represents most living former EPA heads under Republican and Democratic administrations. Trump’s administration says its regulation-cutting has preserved environmental protections.