3rd Congressional District Partisan Primary winners look to November

Wisconsin (WQOW) - The two candidates for Wisconsin's 3rd Congressional District have earned their place on the November ballot after Tuesday's Partisan Primary. They are now in the endgame and are already trying to convince voters why they each deserve a seat in the House.

Tuesday night incumbent Representative Ron Kind defeated his challenger Mark Neumann. Republican Derrick Van Orden won against opponent Jessi Ebben.

Van Orden said in an interview with News 18 Wednesday, if he were to make it to Congress, he would like to get our spending under control, remove federal funding from planned parenthood and support the agricultural market.

Van Orden accused Kind of not following up with promises to his constituents in over 20 years representing the state in Congress.



"Once the word gets out on the street about Ron and his duplicitous nature, about him coming back to the district and telling people what they want to hear and then going back to Washington D.C. and sometimes literally doing the exact opposite of what he told everyone he's going to do, people don't put up with that," said Van Orden.

Kind defended that his support for Wisconsinites is showcased in voters' returned campaign donations and goes as far as to call Van Orden a liar.

"That's all he knows how to do is to attack with misinformation and lies and deceit. And that's what his own primary opponent said during the course of her campaign against him," said Kind.

Kind said if he's granted another term, he would like to close the digital gap between rural and urban areas and improve the quality of healthcare while making it more affordable.

Van Orden and Kind will face off in the general election in November.