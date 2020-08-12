3 Rajapaksas sworn into new Sri Lanka Cabinet after election

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka’s president has sworn into office a new Cabinet that includes two of his brothers and a nephew. Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa holds the finance and Buddhist affairs ministries. Eldest brother Chamal Rajapaksa is irrigation minister and Namal Rajapaksa is the youth and sports minister. President Gotabaya Rajapaksa also appointed his lawyer as justice minister. A landslide election victory last week gave the Rajapaksas’ political party nearly the two-thirds majority of seats required to make constitutional changes that could strengthen dynastic rule in the country.