What’s keeping Washington from a virus deal, explained

WASHINGTON (AP) — Hopes are fading for quick agreement on a huge coronavirus relief bill. Both the Trump administration negotiating team and top congressional Democrats are taking a hard line, bringing talks to a near standstill. The impasse is denying money to the unemployed, state and local governments and schools that are struggling to reopen. Money for other priorities, including the election, may come too late. But it’s not like Washington politicians to leave so much money on the table. No one is giving up on reaching a deal, making further rounds of negotiations a near certainty.