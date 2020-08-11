US revises UN resolution to extend UN arms embargo on Iran

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United States has circulated a revised resolution that would extend a U.N. arms embargo on Iran indefinitely, seeking to gain more support in the 15-member Security Council where veto-wielding Russia and China have voiced strong opposition. U.S. Ambassador Kelly Craft said Tuesday the new draft “takes council views into account and simply does what everyone knows should be done — extend the arms embargo to prevent Iran from freely buying and selling conventional weapons.” Council diplomats said the revised draft could be put in a final form Thursday and put to a vote in the council Friday.