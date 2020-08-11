AP sources: Man shot near White House had shouted threats

WASHINGTON (AP) — Two officials familiar with the matter say the man who was shot and wounded near the White House by a uniformed Secret Service officer Monday had been threatening to kill people. But he was apparently unarmed. The confrontation near the White House had led to President Donald Trump being abruptly escorted out of a briefing room during a televised news conference. Police say the man, Myron Basil Berryman of Forestville, Maryland, was arrested on a charge of assaulting a law enforcement officer, He remained hospitalized with critical injuries on Tuesday. Officials say the White House complex was not breached and no one under Secret Service protection was in danger. Law enforcement officials were investigating whether the man had a history of mental illness.