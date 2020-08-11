Pompeo opens anti-China, anti-Russia tour in Czech Republic

PRAGUE (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is in the Czech Republic at the start of a four-nation tour of central and eastern Europe expected to focus on threats to the region posed by Russia and China. Amid post-election violence and concerns about significant democratic backsliding in nearby Belarus, Pompeo plans to use his visit beginning Tuesday to push his hosts to counter Russian and Chinese influence. Russia and China are active and seeking greater roles throughout the continent in the energy, infrastructure and telecommunications sectors, a trend the United States is keen to reverse. Pompeo also will likely face questions about the Trump administration’s decision to reduce the U.S. military presence in Germany.