Mother nature cooked up a perfect summer day, but we need rain

Monday's rainfall was only the third measurable event in the month of August and it was unimpressive to say the least. Now, Eau Claire is behind over an inch of rain for the last month of summer and it doesn't look like our rain chances will really catch us up through the weekend.

Eau Claire has officially recorded just 0.38'' of rain in August. Here on the south side of Eau Claire we've only had 0.09'' of rain which made Monday the highest rainfall event we've seen this month.

There are more rain chances in the mix, but much like our rainfall totals this month, these aren't impressive chances. Tuesday and Wednesday look dry. We'll see a few showers and storms move northwest of the valley throughout Wednesday. These may clip Barron, Polk or St. Croix counties but rainfall won't be great.

The better chances move in late Thursday and into Friday, but even then we're looking at a few hundredths to a few tenths at best. Maybe the weekend storm chances can help us out, but it's too soon to tell.

Outside of this, mother nature has a perfect summer day planned for you. Mid 80's, sunny, no humidity, and light winds from the south at 5 to 15 mph. It will be absolutely gorgeous. The rest of the week temperatures will stay a few degrees above average before we see a downward trend into the third week of August.