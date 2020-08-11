More arrests after brawl during Colorado pro-police rally

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — Two more people were arrested Tuesday in connection with a brawl that broke out during a pro-police rally in northern Colorado over the weekend. Some counter-demonstrators say some of the pro-police rallygoers were the instigators in Saturday’s melee. However, Fort Collins police chief Jeff Swoboda is standing by his statement that there were aggressors on both sides. He said several people on each side were armed with weapons, including sidearms and brass knuckles, and were looking to get into a fight. Three people were arrested shortly after the brawl, and one was cited.