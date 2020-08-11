McDonell Area Catholic Schools see uptick in enrollment

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) - School is just around the corner, and this year, more families seem to be looking to area Catholic schools to educate their kids.

Last school year, McDonell Area Catholic Schools had 432 enrolled students. For this upcoming semester, they expect 456 students.

Officials hired a third 1st grade teacher this fall to accommodate the extra students and maintain small class sizes.

Their president, Molly Bushman, said in their elementary schools, they cap class sizes at 18 students.

They plan to cap it at 40 students per grade level in Notre Dame Middle School and are not sure yet what the cap will be for McDonell Central High School.

Bushman said she cannot say for sure if the uptick in enrollment is because parents want their kids in school five days a week, but they definitely haven't seen many families un-enroll.

"At this point I'm only aware of one family that stated they are going with an external virtual academy this year instead of sticking with us so very limited. I would say we've seen far more inquiring and enrolling than the opposite," said Bushman.

Bushman said they cap the class sizes to make learning as safe as possible this school year.

Officials at Regis Catholic Schools in Eau Claire said they've had more inquiries about enrolling, but they believe their enrollment numbers will end up lower than last year to safely offer in-person instruction.