Kanye West qualifies as presidential candidate in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Rapper Kanye West has qualified to appear on Arkansas’ ballot in November as an independent presidential candidate. Secretary of State John Thurston on Tuesday told West’s representatives that the rapper had submitted at least the 1,000 valid signatures from registered voters required to appear on the ballot. West had submitted more than 1,700 signatures last week. West once backed President Donald Trump but announced last month he had broken with Trump and would launch his own presidential bid. Efforts to get him on the ballot in Arkansas and other states have been assisted by lawyers and activists with GOP ties.