Judge: Teen jailed over homework released from probation

PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — A suburban Detroit judge who sent a 15-year-old girl to a juvenile detention facility for not doing her homework has released the teen from probation, after an appeals court ordered her release. Oakland Circuit Judge Mary Ellen Brennan on Tuesday adopted a caseworker’s recommendation that the case be terminated and the girl continue receiving mental health treatment at home. The Detroit News reports Brennan said a Michigan Court of Appeals decision July 31 ordering the teen’s release from Children’s Village effectively tied the lower court’s hands. The girl has been detained since May for violating probation in a case involving allegations of assault and theft.