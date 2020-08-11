Japan tech giant SoftBank’s profits rise on investments

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese technology giant SoftBank Group Corp. says its April-June profit rose 12% as its investments added to its coffers, including sales of its shares in U.S. carrier T-Mobile. Tokyo-based SoftBank reported Tuesday a fiscal first quarter profit of 1.2 trillion yen, or $11.5 billion. Quarterly sales slipped 2%. SoftBank, whose group includes the carrier that introduced the iPhone to Japan, acknowledged it was worried about the coronavirus pandemic and was shoring up its cash reserves. SoftBank got a lift from U.S. carrier Sprint’s merger with T-Mobile, a deal completed in April. That means Sprint is no longer part of SoftBank’s group.