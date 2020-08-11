Israeli PM’s uneasy alliance seems headed toward collapse

JERUSALEM (AP) — When Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his rival, Benny Gantz, agreed to form an “emergency” government in May after three bitter, and ultimately deadlocked, election campaigns, the goal was to stabilize Israeli politics in the face of a global pandemic. But their controversial power-sharing deal has been marred by squabbling from the get-go. Less than 100 days later their fractious coalition government appears to be headed toward collapse as Israel grapples with a raging coronavirus outbreak, an economic calamity and a wave of public protests. With little common ground and a severe lack of trust, the uneasy alliance has to agree on a budget or plunge the nation into another election.