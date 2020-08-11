Is it safe to ride public transit during the pandemic?

Is it safe to ride public transit during the coronavirus pandemic? It depends on a variety of factors, but there are ways to minimize risk. Experts say the main way the virus spreads is through droplets people spray when they talk, cough or sneeze, so the best way to reduce the spread of infection on public transit and elsewhere is to wear and mask and stay 6 feet from others. Surfaces are believed to pose a risk to a lesser degree, and transit systems are employing a variety of cleaning techniques. It’s still best to avoid touching surfaces if possible.