Incumbent party leads Trinidad & Tobago general election

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Trinidad & Tobago Prime Minister Keith Rowley appears to have secured reelection with preliminary election results showing his party winning a 22-19 parliamentary victory in the energy-rich Caribbean nation mired in a recession. The preliminary results from Monday’s vote showed the People’s National Movement winning 22 of 41 seats in the House of Representatives, though the opposition United National Congress has demanded a recount. The twin-island nation has been struggling with high debt, unemployment and a collapse in prices of oil and natural gas. Rowley is a 70-year-old volcanologist who held several Cabinet posts before being elected prime minister in 2015.