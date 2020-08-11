Dutch government plans to tighten virus quarantine measures

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The Dutch health minister says he plans to introduce mandatory home quarantine for people identified by local authorities as having been in close contact with somebody infected with the coronavirus and travelers returning from high-risk countries. Health Minister Hugo de Jonge said in a letter to lawmakers Tuesday that mandatory quarantine could be imposed if people refuse to isolate voluntarily. The move comes amid rising infection rates in the Netherlands and an unwillingness among some people to adhere to social distancing measures and cooperate with contact tracing. De Jonge says mandatory quarantine “is a tough measure but justified.”