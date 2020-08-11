Deaths from coronavirus top 1,000 in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — More than 1,000 people have died in Wisconsin since the coronavirus pandemic began in the state six months ago. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported Tuesday that there were 61,785 confirmed cases and 1,006 deaths That death count is the 28th highest in the country overall and the 37th highest per capita at just over 17 deaths per 100,000 people. Milwaukee County had nearly half of all the state’s deaths with 459, based on state Department of Health data.