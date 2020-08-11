Coronavirus breaks out again in New Zealand after 102 days

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand’s prime minister says authorities have found four cases of the coronavirus in one Auckland household from an unknown source, the first cases of local transmission in the country in 102 days. Jacinda Ardern says Auckland, the nation’s largest city, will be moved to Level 3 from midday Wednesday, meaning that people will be asked to stay at home and bars and many other businesses will be closed. She says the rest of the country will be raised to Level 2.