Clint Moses wins Republican primary for 29th Assembly

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Rep. Rob Stafsholt is running for the Wisconsin Senate meaning there will be a new leader of Wisconsin's 29th Assembly.

The district makes up portions of Dunn, St. Croix and Pierce counties.

We already know John Calabrese will be on the Democratic side of the ticket come November but there were three Republicans hoping to go up against him.

Those Republicans include Neil Kline, Clint Moses and Ryan Sherley.

Moses has defeated his two challengers and will face Calabrese in the November election.

Republican Stafsholt defeated Calabrese for this seat back in 2018 with just shy of 55% of the vote.

Moses was born and raised in Menomonie and is a graduate of UW-Stout. He lives on a farm in rural Menomonie with his wife and four daughters and opened a chiropractic office with his wife in 2003. If elected in November, Moses will be focused on healthy communities, taxes, business and property/gun rights.