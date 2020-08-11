Chippewa County lists possible COVID exposure at 4 bars and a car show

Chippewa County (WQOW) - If you were at a number of bars or a car show in Bloomer last weekend you may have been exposed to COVID-19.

Chippewa County Public Health says there was possible exposure at Badger Hole in Bloomer on August 5 from 2:30-5:30 p.m., and on August 8 (times not released at this time), Happy Hour in Bloomer on August 8 from 7:30-10 p.m., Junior's Bar in Bloomer on August 8 from 9-11:30 p.m. and at The View on Lake Wissota on August 7 from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.

There was also possible exposure at a car show in Bloomer at the fairgrounds. The times for that possible exposure were from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on August 9.

The car show was part of a weekend-long event at the fairgrounds in Bloomer which also featured food booths, thrift sales and more.