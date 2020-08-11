‘Change for Kids’ annual fundraiser hopes to reach goal of $25K

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Loose change from pockets, couch cushions and wallets went to a good cause on Tuesday during Hope Gospel Mission's second annual "Change for Kids" fundraiser.

The fundraiser, which has a goal of $25,000, encourages children and adults to bring their piggy banks and spare coins to one of five locations in the Chippewa Valley.

That money goes toward funding the Hope Gospel Mission's Renewal Center for Women and Children, which provides a safe place for families as mothers in need get back on their feet.

"The event started when a little child wanted to give money towards this new place that we were making for kids, so we decided to make an event for it," said Brett Geboyh, the community relations director for Hope Gospel Mission. "So, we're encouraging kids to come to drop off their change, but we are accepting things like five and 10 and 20 dollar bills as well."

As of Tuesday afternoon, nearly $10,000 had already been raised.

If you missed Tuesday's donation, you can still bring cash or check to Hope Gospel Mission's main office or donate online.