Asian shares extend rally; S&P 500 within 1% of record

Shares have advanced in Asia, extending another rally that took the S&P 500 to within striking distance of its all-time high set in February. Japan’s Nikkei 225 added nearly 2% and Hong Kong gained 2.5%, even as the tally of confirmed coronavirus cases worldwide topped 20 million, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University. The gains followed President Donald Trump’s announcement over the weekend of stopgap moves to aid the economy, following the collapse of talks on Capitol Hill for a bigger rescue package. Most stocks in the S&P 500 rose, led by hotels, cruise operators and airlines. Smaller stocks also did well, but tech stocks fell.