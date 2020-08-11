Asia Today: Victoria adds 21 deaths, curfew breakers fined

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The Australian state of Victoria has reported a record 21 virus deaths and 410 new cases from an outbreak in the city of Melbourne that has prompted a strict lockdown. Sixteen of the deaths were linked to aged-care facilities. The number of new cases in Victoria is down from the peak, raising hope the outbreak is waning. Also, a report says three Melbourne vloggers were fined after posting social media videos showing them breaching nighttime curfews for a McDonald’s run. Elsewhere in Asia and the Pacific, South Korea reported 54 new cases and New Zealand health authorities were scrambling to trace the source of a new cluster as the nation’s largest city went back into lockdown.