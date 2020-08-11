Appeals court seems wary of ordering dismissal of Flynn case

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal appeals court in Washington appears inclined to let a judge decide on his own whether to grant the Justice Department’s request to dismiss the criminal case against former Trump administration national security adviser Michael Flynn. The court during nearly four hours of arguments on Tuesday expressed skepticism of arguments by a lawyer for Flynn and the Justice Department. Those lawyers maintained that a judge was not empowered to probe the motives behind the government’s decision to abandon the prosecution of Flynn. Flynn pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI as part of the special counsel’s investigation into the Trump campaign and Russia.