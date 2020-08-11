1000s of Korean laborers still lost after WWII, Cold War end

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Hundreds of aging Koreans desperately seek traces of husbands and fathers still lost to Japan’s brutal colonial rule. Shin Yun-sun has spent most of her life pestering government officials and searching burial grounds on a desolate North Asian island to learn what happened to a father she never met. Lee Gwang-nam bears a striking resemblance to his missing father, conscripted the same day as Shin’s. The men were forced to work in coal mines, logging and other grueling labor before World War II ended Japan’s colonization of the Korean Peninsula. Their fates were then lost to the Korean War and Cold War animosities, but their broken families still seek closure after decades of emotional distress and economic hardship.