1 dead after powerful storm leaves devastation in Midwest

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Hundreds of thousands across the Midwest remained without power after a powerful storm packing 100 mph winds battered the region. Monday’s storms caused damage linked to the death of a woman found clutching a young boy in her storm-battered mobile home in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Officials say she died at a hospital after firefighters pulled her from debris, but the boy believed to be her grandson wasn’t injured. A powerful storm known as a derecho tore from eastern Nebraska across Iowa and parts of Wisconsin and Illinois, blowing over trees, flipping vehicles and causing widespread property and crop damage. The storm left downed trees and power lines that blocked roadways in Chicago and its suburbs.