YMCA golf outing raises funds for child care programs

Altoona (WQOW) - An area nonprofit's annual fundraiser is helping support kids who aren't returning to a full school schedule.

YMCA of the Chippewa Valley held the 25th annual Clayton Anderson Golf Outing Monday, and this year's funding will go towards child care programming. Officials said because many students may only be returning to in-person schooling less than five days a week, there is an increasing need for child care among local families.

This year, the YMCA will host new all-day programs to accommodate more kids, including allowing students to work on virtual learning at the YMCA while parents are at work.

"We need to provide now more than ever when kids are not in school, or may have missed a lot of school," said Caroline Wee of YMCA of the Chippewa Valley. "We need to provide them with that social experience and that educational experience so that they're not falling so far behind."

The YMCA hopes to raise at least $40,000 from the event and said many parents have already signed up for the new programs.