Voters will judge Omar’s mix of progressivism and celebrity

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Rep. Ilhan Omar is about to learn whether voters in her Minneapolis-area congressional district support the confrontational progressivism and celebrity that she brings to the job. Omar, the first Somali American and one of the first Muslims elected to Congress, is facing a well-funded challenger in Minnesota’s Democratic primaries Tuesday. He’s Antone Melton-Meaux, a Black mediator. The outcome may not be known Tuesday night if the results are close. Officials must count mail-in ballots that trickle in as late as Thursday under safety rules imposed due to the coronavirus pandemic.