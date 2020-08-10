Volunteers searching for missing 3-year-old in Winter

WINTER, WI (WQOW/KBJR) -- Volunteers are canvassing an area near Winter, Wisconsin Monday morning after a 3-year-old girl was reported missing.

According to Lisa Koch, the child's mother, Abby was last seen around 6:40 p.m. Sunday outside her home in Winter.

Koch, who said her daughter had been playing outside and likely wandered off, said they notified police shortly after they realized she was missing.

Abby was last seen wearing a black shirt with sunflowers and was barefoot.

Koch says her daughter has blonde hair and blue eyes.

She said her daughter is very shy and likely will not say anything if she is sacred.

It is also possible she is with the family dog, Peanut, who is also missing.

According to the Sawyer County Sheriff's Office, volunteers are being asked to register at Doc Smith Park near the intersection of Park Street and Grove Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sawyer County Sheriff's Office at (715) 634-4858.

Sawyer County authorities did not immediately return a phone call requesting more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.