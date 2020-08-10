Volunteers rescue dozens of dolphins stranded on beach

WELLFLEET, Mass. (AP) — Nearly 50 dolphins were stranded on a beach on Cape Cod, Massachusetts, over the weekend and needed to be rescued by dozens of volunteers. The International Fund for Animal Welfare says some 45 dolphins were found stranded by harbor officials in Wellfleet on Sunday morning. Stacey Hedman, a manager with the Yarmouth-based group, says it appears the dolphins got stranded sometime overnight as the tides changed. She said volunteers used beach-ready stretchers to carry nearly a dozen of the dolphins to safety. They also gave them IV fluids and vitamins. Two dolphins, however, were in poor health and were euthanized.