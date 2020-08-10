Vikings LB Cam Smith to miss season due to heart condition

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota Vikings second-year linebacker Cameron Smith will miss the 2020 season because of a heart condition. It was discovered after he tested positive for COVID-19 upon reporting to training camp two weeks ago. The Vikings made the procedural move of waiving Smith with a non-football injury designation. Upon clearing waivers, he’ll revert to their reserve list. Smith played mostly on special teams as a rookie. He was a fifth-round draft pick out of USC in 2019. Smith announced on Instagram that he needs open heart surgery to fix a bicuspid aortic valve he was born with.