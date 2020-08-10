Treasure-hunter finds 3,000-year-old hoard in Scotland

LONDON (AP) — An amateur treasure-hunter has uncovered one of the most significant Bronze Age hoards ever found in Scotland, including a 3,000-year-old sword. Metal detectorist Mariusz Stepien says he was “shaking with happiness” when he made the discovery in June, in a field near the southern village of Peebles. Stepien and his friends contacted the Scottish government’s Treasure Trove unit and camped in the field for 22 days as archaeologists uncovered the hoard. The items included a complete horse harness, buckles, rings, ornaments, a sword still in its scabbard and axle caps from a chariot. Emily Freeman, head of the Treasure Trove Unit, said it was a ”nationally significant find.”