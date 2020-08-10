Strong storms cause damage in southern Wisconsin

(WKOW) - Strong storms and high winds triggered tornado warnings and damaged rural buildings Monday afternoon in southern Wisconsin.

A line of storms are moving their way west through the area.

A tornado warning was issued for southeastern Green County and much of western Rock County until 3:15 p.m. but then was canceled just minutes later.

Viewer photos show wind damage in the Lancaster area about 1 p.m.

Power lines were reported down at the Casey's on the south side of Darlington at about 2 p.m.

The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan issued a tornado warning for eastern Lafayette County in south central Wisconsin and central Green County in south central Wisconsin until 2 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado about 1:30 p.m. was located over Darlington, moving east at 40 mph.

Scattered thunderstorms are moving into the region this afternoon and continue eastward across southern Wisconsin.

The thunderstorms are due to a cold front pushing through.

Strong to severe storms are possible, with gusty winds and hail being the main threats. A watch is in place for Madison southward until 7 p.m.

At the height of the storms, 445,193 people were reported to be without power in Iowa.