Slovenian police stop van carrying 43 migrants

LJUBLJANA, Slovenia (AP) — Police in Slovenia say they have stopped a van carrying 43 migrants who entered the country illegally. Police said Monday they have detained a 39-year-old Bulgarian citizen who was driving the van. The migrants came from Pakistan and Bangladesh. Police say the van was stopped on Sunday in the area of Sezana, near the border with Italy. Slovenia has reported a rise in illegal migration of people trying to reach Western Europe while fleeing violence or poverty in their home countries. The influx has picked up in the summer after the easing of the coronavirus lockdown.