Severe Thunderstorm Warning from MON 6:20 AM CDT until MON 7:15 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Jackson County

The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

La Crosse County in west central Wisconsin…

Southwestern Jackson County in west central Wisconsin…

Trempealeau County in west central Wisconsin…

* Until 715 AM CDT.

* At 619 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Independence to Galesville to near Houston,

moving east at 50 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Severe thunderstorms will be near…

Whitehall and Galesville around 625 AM CDT.

Blair around 630 AM CDT.

North Bend around 635 AM CDT.

La Crosse, French Island and La Crosse Airport around 645 AM CDT.

Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include

Franklin, County Roads G And H, Irish Hill, North Side Of La Crosse,

Camp Decorah, South Side Of La Crosse and Goose Island.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

&&

HAIL…1.00IN;

WIND…60MPH