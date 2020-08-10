Scattered morning storms wash out soupy dew points Monday

Some of us had a wake up call from a few strong storms with isolated large hail and strong straight-line wind gusts Monday morning. Light rain will continue through around 8 a.m. across the Chippewa Valley before we start to see some clearing ahead of the cold front.

Dew points started soupy near 70 degrees Monday. The incoming cold front will send the muggy meter tumbling into the comfortable 50's by the late afternoon. After the rain stops, the clouds will slowly clear and we'll have temperatures rebound to near 80.

Storm chances will be limited through midday, but another round of thunderstorms, potentially severe, will move south of the Chippewa Valley. The severe threat looks like it'll be in eastern and southerb Wisconsin. Large hail and severe straight-line wind gusts are the main threat.

The sunshine is back Tuesday with comfortable highs a few degrees above the average of 81 degrees. That will be the trend for most of the week once and once the humidity returns Wednesday we'll see a few chances for storms.